Saturday Night Live: Season 48 Ends Early Due to Writers Strike, Episodes Cancelled

Saturday Night Live is ending season 48 early. NBC canceled the last two episodes of the series due to the Writers’ Strike. Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) were set to host the episodes. The network had also pulled the May 6th episode hosted by Pete Davidson.

Deadline reported that Labrinth was the musical guest set to join Culkin, and Foo Fighters were going to close out the season with Coolidge on May 20th. This means the April 15th episode featuring Ana de Armas was the season 48 finale.

Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, and Ego Nwodim star in the weekly late-night variety show. A member of the cast said the following about ending the season of the NBC series early:

“We have to think about our crew too. I absolutely support the writers, and I want the writers to get what they deserve and need, but I don’t want our crew to be out of work. We can’t make this art without each other.”

The premiere date for Saturday Night Live season 49 will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you sad that NBC has ended SNL’s season early?