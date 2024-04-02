Chicago Fire: Season 12; Jocelyn Hudon Joining NBC Series, Rome Flynn Leaving

The cast of Chicago Fire is continuing to be shaken up. Viewers will see another new paramedic arrive at Firehouse 51 following the departure of Kara Kilmer’s Sylvie Brett.

Starring Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Rome Flynn, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith, the NBC drama series follows the firefighters and paramedics of Chicago’s Firehouse 51.

Per Deadline, Jocelyn Hudon has joined the cast in a recurring role with a series regular option. She will play a paramedic but no other details about her character were revealed.

In addition, NBC viewers have seen the last of a recent addition to the firehouse crew. Deadline reports that Rome Flynn (above) has exited the Wednesday night series. His Derrick Gibson character joined the crew of Firehouse 51, but it was quickly discovered he had a troubled past haunting him. The actor’s last appearance was on the March 27th episode when his character left for treatment. He appeared on six episodes of Chicago Fire this season. Flynn revealed his exit from the series on his Instagram.

Chicago Fire was renewed for a 13th season by NBC last month. The series currently airs on Wednesday nights.

