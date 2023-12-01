Chicago Fire: Season 12; Alberto Rosende Leaving NBC Drama Series

Chicago Fire will see another cast regular leave the series when it returns for season 12 in January. Deadline has reported that Alberto Rosende will leave the First Responder drama in the season 12 premiere. He joined the NBC series as a regular in 2019 after recurring on the series.

Rosende plays Blake Gallo. He joined Firehouse 51 as a candidate, who frustrated everyone, but has become a valuable team member.

When the show returns, Rosende will not be the only departure Chicago Fire fans will see. The departure of Kara Kilmer, who plays Sylvie Brett, was announced in November.

Chicago Fire returns to NBC on January 17th.

