Swagger: Cancelled by Apple TV+, No Season Three (Reactions)

Swagger is not returning for a third season. Apple TV+ has canceled the basketball drama, which takes viewers into the world of elite youth basketball clubs after two seasons. Season two wrapped on the streaming service in early August.

Starring O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, and Tristan Mack Wilds, the series, inspired by the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, followed the players, their families, and their coaches on and off the basketball court.

Creator Reggie Rock Bythewood said the following about the cancellation of Swagger, per Deadline:

“What an amazing adventure. In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our characters, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball and had fun”

His entire message from Instagram is below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reggie Rock Bythewood (@rockthefilm)

Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. also reacted to the news. He said the following on X:

“Damn near no promotion. Couldn’t even talk about it when it aired because of the strike. And it still got up to Apple’s Top 4. But “the numbers weren’t there”. Right. Ima miss my boys.”

What do you think? Did you watch Swagger on Apple TV+? Were you hoping for a third season?