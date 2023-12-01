Dying for Sex: Michelle Williams to Star in and Produce FX Series

Dying for Sex is headed to FX. The cable network has ordered the limited series from Liz Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock. The series has been in development for several years, with movement forward starting earlier this year.

Michelle Williams is set to star in the series. The actress last appeared on FX in Fosse/Verdon. Deadline revealed the following about the plot of Dying for Sex:

“Based on the hit Wondery podcast, Dying for Sex is the story of a woman (Williams) diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer who leaves her husband of 15 years and begins to explore her sexuality. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend, who stays by her side all the way to the very end.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

