Justified: City Primeval: FX Star Timothy Olyphant on Possibility of More Seasons, Why Raylan’s Daughter Has Been Aged Up

Justified: City Primeval is coming to FX later this year. Star Timothy Olyphant has spoken about the Justified revival and the possibility of the limited series returning for more seasons. The original drama series aired for six seasons on FX, ending in 2015.

City Primeval follows Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens (Olyphant), who’s been in Miami for eight years. He’s balancing his work with being a part-time father to his 14-year-old daughter, Willa. A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit, where he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) aka The Oklahoma Wildman. He’s a violent sociopath who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and wants to do so again.

There will be 10 episodes of the revival, but if there’s interest in more, Olyphant is all in, per Deadline. When asked, the actor exclaimed, “I would show up”. Executive producer Graham Yost joked that EP Michael Dinner has been pitching, since the start of the original series, to take the action to Italy or Hawaii. “He was in a position to make this one in Italy!” responded Olyphant enthusiastically.

As for the fact that Raylan’s daughter has been aged up to a 14-year-old for the revival, Olyphant said the following about that decision, per TV Line:

“We had talked about making her younger. but we were attracted to the idea of, like, ‘This is a ticking clock’ where you’re about to lose her no matter what.”

In the revival, the teen is played by Olyphant’s real daughter Vivian. Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vondie Curtis-Hall also star in the revival of the FX series.

A premiere date for Justified: City Primeval will be announced later.

