Chicago Fire: Season 12; Kara Kilmer to Depart NBC First-Responder Drama Series

Chicago Fire is losing another long-time member of its cast. Per Deadline, Kara Kilmer, who joined the series as Sylvie Brett during season three, is leaving the first responder drama during the upcoming season 12. At this time, it is unknown how many episodes she will appear in before her departure.

Starring Kilmer, Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith, the NBC series follows the first responders of Chicago’s Firehouse 51.

At the end of season 11, fans saw Matt Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) return and propose to Brett. The finale ended on that cliffhanger.

With her departure now set, Brett will likely accept that proposal and leave with Matt. Spencer left Chicago Fire in 2021 but has returned for a few episodes since his departure.

A return date for the 13-episode season 12 of Chicago Fire has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Are you surprised by Kara Kilmer’s exit from the long-running NBC series?