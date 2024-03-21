Chicago Fire: Season 13; NBC First-Responder Series Renewed for 2024-25

The fire trucks will keep running. NBC has renewed Chicago Fire for a 13th year and the 2024-25 television season. The 12th season, which has 13 episodes (it’s shorter because of the 2023 industry strikes), is expected to finish airing in May.

A first-responder drama series, Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, and Kara Killmer. Jesse Spencer guests. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Leaders like Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Walker), and Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) and their team risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 12th season of Chicago Fire averages a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.61 million viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Episodes typically pick up more than 35% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

Today, the network also renewed Law & Order (season 24), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season 26), Chicago Med (season 10), and Chicago PD (season 12) for the 2024-25 broadcast season. The fate of Law & Order: Organized Crime has yet to be decided.

