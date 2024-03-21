Chicago PD: Season 12; 2024-25 Renewal Set for NBC Police Drama

Voight and company are going to keep working to keep the citizens safe. NBC has renewed Chicago PD for a 12th season and 2024-25. The 11th season of 13 episodes (the season is shorter because of the 2023 industry strikes) is expected to finish airing in May.

A police procedural drama series, the Chicago PD TV show stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Amy Morton. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses, including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 11th season of Chicago PD averages a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.39 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 8% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Episodes typically pick up more than 50% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

Today, the network also renewed Law & Order (season 24), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season 26), Chicago Fire (season 13), and Chicago Med (season 10) for the 2024-25 broadcast season. The fate of Law & Order: Organized Crime has yet to be decided.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Chicago PD TV series for many years? Are you happy it’s been renewed for a 12th season on NBC?

