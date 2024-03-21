Law & Order: Season 24 Renewal; NBC Legal Drama Back for 2024-25

There are more stories to be told. NBC has renewed the Law & Order TV series for a 24th season. Season 23, which has 13 episodes (there are fewer episodes due to the industry strikes), will finish airing in May.

A legal drama series, the Law & Order TV show stars Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks, Reid Scott, and Tony Goldwyn. Set in New York City, the stories follow the police investigating crimes and the district attorneys prosecuting the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Goldwyn), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Halevi), Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Manheim), Senior Detective Jalen Shaw (Brooks), and Junior Detective Vincent Riley (Scott). Stories are often based on real cases, and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the following trial.

Kicking off Thursday nights, the 23rd season of Law & Order averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.73 million viewers. Compared to season 22, that’s down by 8% in the demo and up by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Episodes typically pick up more than 30% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

Today, the network also renewed Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season 26), Chicago Fire (season 13), Chicago Med (season 10), and Chicago PD (season 12) for the 2024-25 broadcast season. The fate of Law & Order: Organized Crime has yet to be decided.

