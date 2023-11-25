Law & Order: Season 23; Reid Scott (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Joins NBC Police Procedural Drama

Law & Order has found its new detective. Reid Scott (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is replacing Jeffrey Donovan on the NBC drama, per Deadline. Donovan’s exit from the series was announced earlier this month with ‘creative differences’ stated as the cause.

Scott will join the NBC series as a yet-to-be-named detective. He joins a cast featuring Sam Waterston, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Mehcad Brooks.

The drama follows the police and district attorneys working together to take down criminals in New York City. Law & Order returns with season 23 on January 18th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this NBC legal drama?