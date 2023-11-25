Wild Crime: Season Three Renewal Set for ABC News True-Crime Series on Hulu

Wild Crime is returning for a third season. Hulu has renewed the true crime anthology series with the new Wild Crime: Blood Mountain season. The season will show the disappearance of hiker Meredith Emerson on Blood Mountain in Georgia.

Hulu revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“ABC News Studios announced today season three of “Wild Crime,” “Wild Crime: Blood Mountain,” which follows the case of experienced hiker Meredith Emerson, who, along with her dog, vanished without a trace on Blood Mountain in Georgia. When two murdered hikers in other national forests across the southeast are discovered, it raises the question: Is Emerson just another lost hiker – or is there something more sinister behind her disappearance? “Blood Mountain” follows the twists and turns of this gripping true-crime tale, including the massive search-and-rescue operation for Emerson and investigations into the two similar cases, leading authorities to believe Emerson may have been the next victim of a serial killer. “Wild Crime: Blood Mountain” premieres Thursday, Nov. 30, only on Hulu.

The four-part docu-series explores how authorities identified Gary Michael Hilton as a person of interest in Meredith’s disappearance and how, over the course of that investigation, he had become a top suspect in the similar disappearances of retirees John and Irene Bryant, who were hiking in North Carolina, and Sunday school teacher Cheryl Dunlap, who disappeared while hiking in Florida. After Hilton is apprehended, his chilling confession leads authorities to a major development in Emerson’s case and peels back the curtain to expose his twisted mind. “Wild Crime: Blood Mountain” is told from the point of view of the investigators working to solve the case in real time and features footage of Hilton’s confession and interviews with those close to the victims.

With hundreds of millions of visitors to America’s wildlands every year, bad things are bound to happen. ABC News Studios’ original series “Wild Crime” chronicles notable crimes committed in America’s most majestic wilderness and the elite detectives who investigate them. Seasons one and two of “Wild Crime” are available to stream on Hulu.

“Wild Crime” is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios and Lone Wolf Media. Lisa Q. Wolfinger is executive producer and director, and Rushmore DeNooyer is executive producer. Beth Hoppe serves as executive producer, and David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.

EPISODE SYNOPSIS

“THE MISSING”

After experienced hiker Meredith Emerson goes missing on Blood Mountain in Georgia, a massive search-and-rescue operation begins. But when investigators learn of two other missing hiker cases that ended in murder, they are left wondering: Has a serial killer taken Meredith? Can she be rescued in time?

“CAT AND MOUSE”

Serial killer Gary Michael Hilton has killed two women in national forests across the southeast – and he has also taken Meredith Emerson. Hilton has escaped twice so far, leaving his victims without justice. But as police search a dumpster full of bloody clothes, Hilton is spotted nearby. Can authorities apprehend Hilton before he kills Emerson?

“DEAL WITH THE DEVIL”

After police catch Hilton, he offers a chilling confession and confirms Emerson is dead, but he does not disclose the location of her body. Investigators choose to make a deal with the devil, offering no death penalty if he takes them to her. But if the Emerson case is closed, what about the other missing and dead hikers?

“MORE VICTIMS?”

After Georgia sentences Hilton to life in prison, Florida tries him for killing Cheryl Dunlap. Experts review Hilton’s childhood for possible new insights into why he became a killer, and a look into other unsolved missing hiker cases raises questions about additional murders he may have committed. Investigators also reflect on Emerson’s legacy and how her case affected them.”