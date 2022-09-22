Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Chicago PD: Season 10 Viewer Votes

Published:

Chicago PD TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 11?

(Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

How will the crew’s lives be affected by a new chief in the 10th season of the Chicago PD TV show on NBC? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chicago PD is cancelled or renewed for season 11. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 10th season episodes of Chicago PD here.

An NBC police procedural drama series, the Chicago PD TV show stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, Amy Morton, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Jesse Lee Soffer. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season 10 episodes of the Chicago PD TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Chicago PD should be cancelled or renewed for a 11th season on NBC?

Check out our NBC status sheet to track the peacock network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x