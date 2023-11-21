Night Court, Extended Family, Law & Order, Chicago Fire: NBC Sets 2024 Premiere Dates for New and Returning Series

NBC has announced its midseason lineup. The One Chicago and Law & Order franchises will be returning in January. The final season of La Brea and new shows Extended Family, Deal or No Deal Island, and America’s Got Talent: Fantasy Island also have premiere dates.

Returning in early 2024 are Chicago Fire (season 12), Chicago Med (season nine), Chicago PD (season 11), La Brea (season three), Law & Order (season 23), Law & Order: Organized Crime (season four), Law & Order: SVU (season 25), Night Court (season two), and The Voice (season 25).

NBC revealed more about its new and returning programming in a press release.

“Following another Premiere Week win and a top-rated fall, NBC heads into 2024 with the launch of new comedy “Extended Family,” the premieres of unscripted series “Deal or No Deal Island” and “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” and the highly awaited return of the immensely popular Dick Wolf universe – “Chicago Med,” Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Coming off a fall in which NBC had more original scripted programming than any other major broadcaster, the network heads into midseason #1 in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo in overall programming as well as being #1 in total viewers in entertainment-only programming.

“Saturday Night Live” continues its reign as the #1 entertainment program in the demo (L3). Among all programming, NBC has six of the 10 top shows this season in total viewers as well as the top three dramas – “Found,” “The Irrational” and “Quantum Leap.”

“Building off the momentum of a strong fall, we’re entering midseason with a powerhouse schedule that leans into the strength of both beloved titles and new shows while also growing our audience across NBC and Peacock,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “This season brings fresh takes on favorites, including the first double-chair on ‘The Voice,’ a new spin on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and a tropical setting for ‘Deal or No Deal Island,’ as well as the return of last season’s top comedy ‘Night Court,’ Jon Cryer’s return to network television with ‘Extended Family’ and the much-anticipated return of #OneChicago and the ‘Law & Order’ franchise – all of which continue to establish NBC as a destination for our loyal fans.”

Before flipping the calendar to 2024, NBC will premiere its new Jon Cryer comedy “Extended Family” on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m., immediately after the highly contested NFL game between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. Following “Extended Family,” court returns to session with a special holiday episode of “Night Court” at 8:30 p.m. “Night Court,” which stars Melissa Rauch and multi-Emmy Award winner John Larroquette, was the #1 new comedy of the 2022-23 season.

New Year’s Day marks the premiere of the new unscripted series “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.” In this latest iteration of the hit franchise, similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world.

The next day, Tuesday, Jan. 2, both “Night Court” and “Extended Family” will settle into their normal 8 and 8:30 p.m. timeslots, respectively.

The third and final season of “La Brea” goes back to the prehistoric age on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. and serves as a lead-in to the season’s final two episodes of the hit fall drama “Found.”

Briefcases are opened and lives are changed as the iconic game show “Deal or No Deal” goes tropical. Hosted by “Magic Mike” and “True Blood” star Joe Manganiello, “Deal or No Deal Island” features 13 players competing for huge amounts of cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition. The series will premiere with a 90-minute special at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26 before moving to its regularly scheduled timeslot on Monday, March 4 at 10 p.m.

To the excitement of its immense fan base, #OneChicago, TV’s highest-rated drama franchise, returns Wednesday, Jan. 17. “Chicago Med” will lead off at 8 p.m., followed by “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.,” last season’s #1 drama in the 18-49 demo.

The following night on Thursday, Jan. 18, Dick’s Wolf’s other powerhouse franchise is back as well. “Law & Order” starts it off at 8 p.m., following by the 25th season of “Law & Order: SVU” and concluding with “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

“The Irrational,” which is this season’s #1 drama in total viewers (L7), will resume with the final four episodes of its first season beginning Monday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m.

The Voice” returns Monday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. for its season premiere featuring three-time Grammy Award winner Dan + Shay as the show’s first-ever coaching duo. Also returning to the swiveling red chairs are Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

In addition to their curated linear timeslots, all shows will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Previously announced shows that have yet to be dated include the remaining episodes of this season’s “Quantum Leap,” and “Magnum P.I.” as well as ‘”Lopez vs. Lopez,” “The Weakest Link,” “Password,” “That’s My Jam” and “The Wall.”

NBC MIDSEASON 2023-24 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

8 – EXTENDED FAMILY (Series premiere)

8:30 – Night Court (Special holiday episode)

MONDAY, JAN. 1

8 – AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

8 – Night Court (Time period premiere)

8:30 – EXTENDED FAMILY (Time period premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

9 – La Brea (Season premiere)

10 – Found (Final two episodes of season)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

8 – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9 – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10 – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

8 – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9 – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)

10 – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

8 – Transplant (Time period premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 29

10 – The Irrational (Final four episodes of season)

MONDAY, FEB. 26

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 1)

9:30 – DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 2)

MONDAY, MARCH 4

10 – DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND (Time period premiere)

NEW COMEDY SERIES

EXTENDED FAMILY

Jim and Julia, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

The cast includes Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna and Finn Sweeney.

Creator Mike O’Malley serves as showrunner and executive producer. Tom Werner, Jon Cryer, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, George Geyer, Victor Levin, Victoria Morrow, and James Widdoes also executive produce.

Lionsgate produces in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE

Based on the popularity of “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT: The Champions,” NBC puts a fresh spin on the hit “America’s Got Talent” franchise with new iteration “AGT: Fantasy League,” premiering in January 2024. Singer and songwriter Mel B returns to the “AGT” judges’ desk alongside executive producer Simon Cowell, global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host.

In “AGT: Fantasy League,” similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world, all nominated by America to participate. For the first time in show history, the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of “AGT: Fantasy League.” The judges will fill their fantasy teams with 10 showstopping acts compiled from singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more. The Golden Buzzer will be back sending acts straight to the finals, but with a twist, as each judge can use their coveted Golden Buzzer for their own act or to take an act from another judges’ team. The audience will vote each week to determine which acts will advance to the finals and which judge will earn bragging rights as their act is crowned the “AGT: Fantasy League” champion.

“AGT: Fantasy League” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler executive produce.

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND

The iconic game of “Deal or No Deal” is back and unlike anything you have ever seen before! This new format transports 13 players to the elusive Banker’s private island where he makes the rules and there are twists behind every palm tree. Hidden on the island are over 100 briefcases with millions of dollars split between them, which players must compete to retrieve in thrilling challenges and mind-bending dilemmas. In each episode, the player up for elimination must play a high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal.” At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history.

Joe Manganiello serves as host.”