The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season One Viewer Votes

Will our hero find his way home in the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon TV show on AMC? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Daryl Dixon is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Daryl Dixon here.

An AMC post-apocalyptic horror drama series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon TV show stars Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Melissa McBride. Daryl Dixon (Reedus) is a skilled hunter who has survived the worldwide apocalypse and the zombies known as “walkers.” As this series begins, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to understand how he got there. The story tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he journeys, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Other characters include Isabelle (Poésy), a member of a progressive religious group with a dark past; Quinn (Nagaitis), the owner of an underground Paris nightclub who’s become a power figure; and Carol Peletier (McBride), a survivor with a strong emotional connection with Daryl.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Daryl Dixon TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been renewed for a second season on AMC?