Dexter: Original Sin: Casting and New Title Announced for Showtime Prequel Series

Get ready for more Dexter on Showtime. The 10-episode prequel series, now titled Dexter: Original Sin, has added to its cast, including the new face of Dexter Morgan. Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, and Molly Brown have been cast in lead roles.

The series will take viewers back to 1991 Miami to show Dexter’s origins. Showtime revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ with SHOWTIME today announced the cast of the new original drama series DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN (previously titled DEXTER: ORIGINS). Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) will play the titular role of Dexter Morgan; Golden Globe winner Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) will play Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father and homicide detective; and Molly Brown (Senior Year) will play Dexter’s younger sister, Debra Morgan. Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips (DEXTER, NURSE JACKIE) will return as showrunner and executive producer. Taking place 15 years before viewers first met Dexter in the hit SHOWTIME®series DEXTER, this new 10-episode thriller will chronicle America’s favorite serial killer…in training.

Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Slater received Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards along with multiple nominations for his role in Mr. Robot. His other credits include Dr. Death, for which he received a Critics Choice nomination, Dirty John and Nymphomaniac along with cult classics True Romance and Heathers. Slater is currently starring in Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut, Unfrosted, and The Spiderwick Chronicles. He will next star in Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice.

Gibson can most recently be seen in the television series Shadow and Bone. Additional past credits include in The OA, Good Girl Jane, and Property of the State, the latter of which earned him the Irish Film and Television Award ® for Rising Star in 2017.

Brown’s past credits include roles in EVIL, BILLIONS, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as films including Senior Year and The Good House. She’s set to appear in the upcoming independent film Mooch.

The eight-season run of the original DEXTER series premiered in the fall of 2006 and starred Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert with the Miami Metro Police Department who moonlights as a serial killer. The show became one of the most acclaimed series on television, earning multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for best television drama series as well as a prestigious Peabody Award in 2008, and was twice named one of AFI’s top 10 television series. In 2013, the Writer’s Guild of America included DEXTER in their list of the “101 Best Written TV Series”. In 2021, the original series’ sequel, DEXTER®: NEW BLOOD, delivered record-breaking numbers, becoming the most-watched series in SHOWTIME history. All previous seasons of DEXTER and DEXTER: NEW BLOOD are now available to watch on demand and on streaming for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN is executive produced by Clyde Phillips and produced by SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (DEXTER), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Michael Lehmann (Heathers), who serves as directing executive producer.

For Showtime Studios, the series is being creatively overseen by Gary Levine and Urooj Sharif, with production supervised by Tara Power. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.”