Fantasmas: HBO Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Fantastical Series from Julio Torres

Fantasmas is coming soon to HBO. The cable network announced the premiere date for the series from Julio Torres with the release of a trailer. HBO ordered the series in December 2022. It was then titled Little Films.

Starring Torres, Martine Gutierrez, Tomas Matos, and Joe Rumrill, the fantasy series follows a young man searching for his missing gold oyster earring in an alternate version of New York City.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The HBO Original comedy series FANTASMAS, created, directed by and starring Julio Torres (“Problemista” and HBO’s “Los Espookys”), debuts FRIDAY, JUNE 7 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes of the six-episode season will debut weekly. Logline: Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, FANTASMAS weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world. Cast: Stars Julio Torres as Julio, Martine Gutierrez as Vanesja, Tomas Matos as Chester and Joe Rumrill as the voice of Bibo. Nearly two dozen guest stars will make special appearances throughout the series’ six episodes, including Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Julia Fox, Alexa Demie, Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Kim Petras, Ziwe and more. Credits: FANTASMAS is created, directed, and written by Julio Torres. Executive produced by Julio Torres, Emma Stone and Dave McCary for Fruit Tree, Alex Bach and Daniel Powell for Irony Point, and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts; co-executive produced by Ali Herting.”

The trailer for Fantasmas is below.

