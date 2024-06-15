The Institute: MGM+ Orders Thriller Series based on Stephen King Novel

Another terrifying work by the master of horror, Stephen King, is coming to the small screen. MGM+ has ordered The Institute, based on his novel of the same name. Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) and Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) are set to star in the thriller from Jack Bender (From).

The series will tell the story of a young boy who wakes to find himself at The Institute after being kidnapped. The place is filled with children who all possess mysterious powers.

MGM+ reveals more about the series in a press release.

“Premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ today announced a series order for The Institute, a drama thriller based on the best-selling Stephen King novel. From executive producer and director Jack Bender (Lost, Mr. Mercedes, From) and executive producer and writer Benjamin Cavell (Justified, The Stand) the series, which will debut with eight episodes, comes from MGM+ Studios. The Institute will star Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone, The Punisher, Westworld) as “Tim Jamieson” and Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds, Angels in America) as “Ms. Sigsby.” Production will take place in Nova Scotia later this year. When 12-year-old genius Luke Ellis is kidnapped, he awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did, and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide. Tim Jamieson, played by Barnes, is a disillusioned ex-cop who takes a job as the night knocker in a small town, withdrawing from the world until Luke’s plight reignites him and gives him something to believe in. Ms. Sigsby, played by Parker, is the charming but iron-willed director of the Institute and a true believer in its awful mission. She’s certain history will come to see her as a hero. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work again with Stephen King. And The Institute, based on his critically acclaimed novel, is an exciting addition to the MGM+ original series slate,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “There is no creative team I would trust more to bring the book to life than Jack and Ben, whose creative vision and love of Mr. King’s voice, will bring this thought-provoking and gut-wrenching story to life, in the engaging, cinematic, and thrilling style MGM+ viewers expect.” “I’m delighted and excited at the prospect of The Institute, with its high-intensity suspense, being filmed as a series,” said Stephen King. “The combination of Jack Bender and Ben Cavell guarantees that the results will be terrific.” Added Jack Bender: “I’m thrilled that Stephen King has entrusted me with another of his brilliant novels and continuing the extraordinary creative relationship with Michael Wright and MGM+.” Working alongside Ben Cavell and a team of exceptional writers, to tell the story of these uniquely gifted children, will ensure a suspenseful and engrossing series.” Executive producer and writer Benjamin Cavell agreed. “It is my great honor to have another chance to adapt Stephen King, who has been generous and collaborative beyond my wildest imaginings,” Cavell said. “Also, the opportunity to work with Jack Bender, who has directed some of my all-time favorite television, is truly a dream come true. I couldn’t be more grateful to Michael Wright and MGM for putting this team together.”

The premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you read The Institute? Do you plan to watch the series when it arrives on MGM+?