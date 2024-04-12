Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A dating reality series airing on The CW television network, the Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker TV show revolves around the work of Patti, the founder and CEO of matchmaking service Millionaire’s Club International. She is also at the center of various TV shows. In the series, Patti is the ultimate love guru who helps people find love by working with them in person and teaching them the real tools and rules to become the most eligible versions of themselves. In this program, Patti has a new partner — Nick Viall of The Bachelor — who joins her to tackle some of the most challenging clients yet. No case is off limits or too difficult for Patti and Nick to crack. Each episode features two clients who are desperate to find love. Patti and Nick push them to face their fears, identify their emotional core, and, in the end, emerge ready to find “the one.” These are all real dates, real people, real matches — and real love.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 303,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 12, 2024, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker for season two? The ratings are pretty low, but this show appears relatively inexpensive to produce, so I think there’s still a chance the show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker cancellation or renewal news.



