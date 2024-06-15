Adventure Time, Foster’s, Regular Show, Scooby-Doo: Spin-Offs of Popular Animated Series Underway

Warner Bros. Animation wants to expand its programming by creating new spin-offs of popular franchises, including Adventure Time and Scooby-Doo. While most are set to air on Cartoon Network, some do not have a home set yet. These new series include Foster’s Funtime for Imaginary Friends, Adventure Time: Side Quests, Adventure Time: Heyo BMO, Go-Go Mystery Machine, and more.

Warner Bros Animation revealed more about the projects in a press release.

“Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Cartoon Network Studios (CNS), and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (HBSE) announced three series greenlights and previewed a slate of projects currently in development during their Studio Focus presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Highlights include new projects based on the award-winning Adventure Time franchise, the return of Regular Show, the first Scooby-Doo anime series, and more.

Series greenlights announced today:

Foster’s Funtime for Imaginary Friends (Preschool series, Cartoon Network)

Description: A young group of preschool imaginary friends learn from an immature elder friend, Bloo, who unintentionally gets things wrong. Foster’s Funtime for Imaginary Friends! is a spin-off preschool series of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, Cartoon Network’s award-winning, highest rated original from 2004-2008. Throughout the years, Foster’s has remained a global fan favorite, and the original 6-11 audience have grown up to share this imaginative, hilarious, and relatable series with their own children.

Creative Talent: Craig McCracken

Studio: Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Adventure Time: Side Quests (Kids series, Cartoon Network)

Description: Adventure Time: Side Quests takes the Adventure Time franchise back to the early days when Finn was just a kid, excited to fight monsters and go on epic quests with his best buddy Jake. In stand-alone episodes, our heroes take on classic Adventure Time villains like The Ice King and re-connect with stand-out side characters from the original series.

Creative Talent: Nate Cash

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Untitled Regular Show Project (Kids series, Cartoon Network)

Description: A new Regular Show series!

Creative Talent: J.G. Quintel

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Development announced today:

Adventure Time: Heyo BMO (Preschool series, Cartoon Network)

Description: In the fantastical Land of Ooo, the little robot BMO is on a new adventure! Now settled in a new neighborhood with new friends, BMO approaches each challenge he faces with his unique brand of enthusiasm and curiosity in a quest to learn and fill his database.

Creative Talent: Adam Muto, Ashlyn Anste

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Untitled Barbara Throws a Wobbler project (Preschool series)

Description: Based on the popular children’s book, Barbara is a little cat with BIG feelings. Most days Barbara feels like every other cat – she likes chasing a ball of wool, playing hide & seek, watching TV with her comfort blanket or reading a story before bedtime. But some days are different, Barbara gets a BIG feeling, and sometimes it’s SO BIG she can’t keep it inside

Creative Talent: Joris Van Hulsen

Studio: Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Go-Go Mystery Machine (Kids series, Cartoon Network)

Description: While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo unwittingly unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters that are now causing trouble all over the country. With the help of Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo, and magical friend Etsuko and gadget wiz Toshiro, Shaggy and Scooby have new mysteries to solve and monsters to catch!

Creative Talent: Francisco Paredes

Studio: Warner Bros. Animation

The Adventure Time Movie (Family/Co-viewing long form)

Description: Jake and Finn embark on their greatest adventure yet

Creative Talent: Rebecca Sugar, Patrick McHale, Adam Muto

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Bad Karma (Family/Co-viewing long form)

Description: An exciting and epic tale about courage, loyalty and an unlikely friendship between a young demon princess, Chandra, and the legendary demi-god Veer set in a dark mythological world of magic and fantasy.

Creative Talent: Sanjay Patel, Rajesh Devraj, Vikash Shankar, Katie Rice

Studio: Warner Bros. Animation

Lovey Dovey (Adult long form)

Description: The story of an optimistic wedding dove on the hunt for his one true love, who gets stuck with a bunch of streetwise pigeons who only have one goal in life: screwing the large bird from a popular kids TV show.

Creative Talent: Ava Tramer

Studio: Warner Bros. Animation

