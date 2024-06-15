Smiling Friends, My Adventures with Superman, Get Jiro: Series Orders and Renewals Set by Adult Swim

Adult Swim is setting up its lineup with new shows and renewals of some of its current lineup, including My Adventures with Superman and Smiling Friends. Additions include Common Side Effects, Get Jiro and more.

Adult Swim revealed more in a press release.

“The leader in adult animation, Adult Swim announced a collection of new and returning shows and marked the global premiere of the new series from executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, “Common Side Effects,” at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

“For two decades, Adult Swim has pushed the boundaries of animation, repeatedly surprised its audience and launched and grown careers – and we’re not that interested in stopping,” said Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim. “With Adult Swim expanding its global reach even further as Max rolls out across Europe, Annecy is the perfect platform to underscore Adult Swim’s dominance in adult animation.”

Exclusively screened at Annecy, “Common Side Effects” is co-created by Joe Bennett and Steve Hely and follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won’t be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. The half-hour serialized comedic thriller is produced by Bandera and Green Street Pictures.

Adult Swim also announced the following new series currently in production for the network:

“Oh My God, Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances” – Created by Emmy® nominated writer and executive producer Adele “Supreme” Williams (Netflix’s “My Dad the Bounty Hunter”), the quarter-hour comedy follows three best friends navigating the wild and dicey dating misadventures in South Central LA, circa 2102. A pilot episode for the series aired last year as part of Adult Swim’s pilot block, and is currently available to watch on Adult Swim.com. “Oh My God Yes!” is executive produced by Dominique Braud and produced for Adult Swim by Six Point Harness.

“Ha Ha You Clowns” – Adult Swim has ordered a full series pick-up of the popular Adult Swim SMALLS animated short series. The quarter-hour comedy follows three sweet natured brothers who, alongside their deeply caring father, embark on various adventures as they bond together in the wake of their mother’s passing. Inspired by suburban family TV shows of the past, this series mixes heartfelt emotions with surreal comedy. It is created by Joe Cappa, whose animated short “Ghost Dogs” was a 2021 Sundance Festival Official Selection and winner of the Satoshi Kon Award at Fantasia.

“Get Jiro!” – Based on The New York Times bestselling DC/Vertigo graphic novels by writers Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the half-hour animated series is set in a not-too-distant future L.A. where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war and begins to craft his recipe for revenge. “Get Jiro” is created by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka (“Sharper,” “Superstore”) and is produced for Adult Swim by Warner Bros. Animation.

“Super Mutant Magic Academy” – Created by Emmy winner J.G. Quintel (“Regular Show”) and Jillian Tamaki, this surreal comedy is set at a high school where the student body is a mix of mutants and “regular” kids. Through eyes of Marsha, a sardonic new transfer student with a mysterious past, the series follows the awkward high school struggles and occasional triumphs of a diverse cast of teens as they stumble through romance, friendships and growing mutant powers. Based on Tamaki’s comic series, “Super Mutant Magic Academy” is produced for Adult Swim by Cartoon Network Studios.

Returning Series

In addition, Adult Swim announced that the hit series “SMILING FRIENDS” and “My Adventures with Superman,” both currently airing their sophomore seasons, will also return for third seasons.

Co-created and starring Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, “SMILING FRIENDS” follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The series was also selected for official competition at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Based on DC characters, “My Adventures with Superman” is a serialized coming-of-age story centered on twenty-somethings Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as they discover who they are, together. It stars Jack Quaid as the voice of Superman/Clark Kent, Alice Lee as the voice of Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as the voice of Jimmy Olsen.