UnPrisoned: Season Two Trailer and Key Art Released by Hulu for Onyx Collective Series

UnPrisoned will return with its second season next month on Hulu, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the Onyx Collective Series. The series was renewed for season two in November 2023 after its eight-episode first season was released in March.

The series, which stars Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo, Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana, and Jordyn McIntosh, is inspired by the life of creator Tracy McMillian. The dramedy follows the life of a woman (Washington) whose life is turned upside down when her father is released from prison.

John Stamos, Brenda Strong, Brandee Evans, Oliver Hudson, and Jamie Chung will appear as guest stars in season two. The eight-episode season will arrive for binging on July 17th.

Hulu revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back. The series is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser and Washington alongside Pilar Savone, through their Simpson Street production company, and Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce. The series hails from Onyx Collective on Hulu and is produced by ABC Signature.”

The trailer and key art for season two of UnPrisoned are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season two?