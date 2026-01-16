Ted: Season Two; Peacock Releases Trailer & Photos for Seth MacFarlane Series

Ted returns in March, and viewers are getting a closer look at what antics the stuffed bear will be up to in the show’s second season. Peacock has released a trailer and new photos for the series.

Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, and Giorgia Whigham star in the comedy series, which follows the stuffed bear as he lives with his best friend and his family in the 1990s.

Peacock shared the following about season two:

“The hit comedic prequel series to the Ted films finds us in the ’90s, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 17-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship. Following its January 11, 2024 launch, season one of Ted broke records as Peacock’s most-watched original title and was the #1 Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months (per Nielsen). The series was also a global hit becoming the biggest U.S. comedy launch on Sky in the UK in 15 years. In addition to the live-action prequel series, Peacock is expanding the Ted universe with the upcoming Ted: The Animated Series (WT), which will pick up where the Ted films left off and will feature Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, Kyle Mooney, and Liz Richman voicing the roles. Both series are produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door, and MRC, the latter of which also produced the original Ted films.”

The series returns on March 5th. Check out the trailer and photos below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the return of this Peacock series?