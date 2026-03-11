Menu

The Forsytes: Season Three; New Masterpiece Period Drama Gets Another Early Renewal from PBS

by Regina Avalos,

The Forsytes TV Show on PBS: canceled or renewed?

(PBS)

The Forsytes will have its first season premiere on PBS soon, but the series has already been renewed for a second season. Now, Deadline has reported that PBS has renewed the series for a third season ahead of its premiere.

Stephen Moyer, Millie Gibson, Jack Davenport, and Eleanor Tomlinson star in the period drama inspired by the John Galsworthy novel.

Season two was filmed last year after the Masterpiece series’ renewal in June, and production on season three will begin next month.

The Forsytes arrives on PBS on March 22nd. The premiere date for season two will be announced later, but it will arrive in 2027.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series on PBS later this month?


Canceled and renewed TV show

