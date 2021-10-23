Sanditon: Season Two; PBS Sets 2022 Return Date for Jane Austen Series

Sanditon now has its premiere date set for 2022. The Jane Austen series will return in March with new episodes, and the action will pick up nine months after the end of season one.

Rose Williams, Anne Reid, Kris Marshall, Kate Ashfield, Crystal Clarke, Jack Fox, Charlotte Spencer, Lily Sacofsky, Turlough Convery, Kevin Eldon, and Adrian Scarborugh star in the historical romantic drama.

PBS revealed the following about season two of Sanditon in a press release.

“After a tearful departure at the end of Season 1, Charlotte Heywood finds her way back to the beautiful seaside resort. Despite her heartache, her life moves forward, and she catches the attention of not one, but two new suitors in town. And Charlotte has not arrived in town alone; she is accompanied by her spirited younger sister Alison, who is starry eyed and on the hunt for her own love story. Meanwhile, Georgiana Lambe, on the cusp of turning 21, is as driven as ever to forge her own identity. Independent, outspoken, and rebellious as always, she finds herself once again up to mischief in the name of love. But will it be worth it? Sanditon’s grand visionary Tom Parker is doing all that he can to rebuild the town after the events of last season. But between unforeseen issues and the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams, his task is no easy one — perhaps even an impossible one. To top it all off, the Army arrives to make their new base in Sanditon, bringing new potential romances, friendships, and challenges for the residents we know and love.”

Check out more photos for the series below. Sanditon will return on March 20th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Sanditon on PBS?