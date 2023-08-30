Miss Scarlet and the Duke, All Creatures Great and Small: Season Four Premiere Dates Set by PBS

PBS is preparing for 2024 by announcing the premiere dates for new seasons of Miss Scarlet and the Duke and All Creatures Great and Small. Both shows will return for their fourth seasons in January.

Starring Kate Phillips, Stuart Martin, Ansu Kabia, Andrew Gower, and Kevin Doyle, Miss Scarlet and the Duke, set in Victorian England, follows two detectives. PBS revealed the following about the upcoming fourth season:

“In Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 4, Eliza (Kate Phillips) has taken over the business of Nash & Sons (not that he has any sons) and things are not going entirely smoothly, although help comes from some familiar sources. Outside of work, her relationship with William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin) builds towards a looming decision that will shape both their lives.”

As for All Creatures Great and Small, the series stars Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse. It tells the story of a group of veterinarians living in a small England town. PBS revealed the following about season four:

“Returning to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales, All Creatures Great and Small Season 4 continues with timeless tales and heart-warming stories, picking up in springtime of 1940 with change on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House. James and Helen wonder when the right time might be to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the Royal Air Force (RAF). Tristan’s absence is felt by all, but no one more than Siegfried who attempts to hold the growing household, and himself, together as he braves this new world. Mrs Hall and Helen’s friendship blossoms as they look to the future and new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody arrives, causing complications in the house.”

Miss Scarlet and the Duke and All Creatures Great and Small return on January 7, 2024.

