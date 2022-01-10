All Creatures Great and Small: Seasons Three & Four; UK and PBS Series Renewed for Two Years

All Creatures Great and Small is returning for two more seasons. The series will air on Channel 5 in the UK and PBS. Season three will air later this year, and season four will air in 2023. Each season consists of six episodes. Two Christmas specials are also planned.

Starring Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse, the series follows the residents of Darrowby. Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Director of Programmes at ViacomCBS Networks UK said the following about the series, per Radio Times:

“It is clear that our viewers adore James Herriot’s adventures in Darrowby and so do we at Channel 5. I am looking forward to us all being reunited with the Skeldale House family when series three arrives on our screens this year.”

A synopsis for the PBS series revealed the following about season three:

“Change is afoot for all our Darrowby residents, especially James and Helen, who are embarking on the next chapter of their lives as the wider world around them heads toward a period of great uncertainty.”

A premiere date for season three of All Creatures Great and Small will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this series on PBS and Channel 5 in the UK?