Miss Scarlet and The Duke: Season Four; PBS Releases Detective Series Trailer

Miss Scarlet and The Duke is returning to PBS in January, and fans are now being given a look at the drama ahead. The network has released a new trailer for season four of the detective series.

Starring Kate Phillips, Stuart Martin, Ansu Kabia, Andrew Gower, and Kevin Doyle, the series follows Eliza Scarlet in her professional and personal life. The end of season three saw her making big decisions, and how she handles those decisions will be seen during season four.

PBS revealed the following about season four:

“New year, new season, new challenges. Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) has taken over Nash & Sons (not that he has any sons), while outside of work, her relationship with William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin) builds towards a looming decision that will shape both their lives. Tune in on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8/7c for the big Season 4 premiere!”

Series creator Rachel New also spoke about the new season. She said the following about Eliza’s work:

“Eliza’s got to decide: ‘Do I want to carry on in this kind of small business that I’m struggling with? Or do I want the weight and the clout of the most successful private detective agency in London behind me?’ That opens a box for her, like Pandora’s box.”

The trailer for Miss Scarlet and The Duke season four is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of this PBS series in January?