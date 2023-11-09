Alien: Noah Hawley Says Filming on FX Series Will Resume in Early 2024

Fans of the Alien film franchise are waiting for the new Noah Hawley series to arrive on FX, but they will have a bit of a wait. Hawley has said that the series will not air until early 2025. Filming is set to resume in February for the eight-episode series.

Hawley was able to start shooting the series in July, but then it was delayed due to the recently ended SAG-AFTRA strike. He said the following about Alien, per The Wrap:

“The plan right now is to go back in January and be shooting in February, and looks like shoot until July or so, which puts the air date somewhere in the in the first half of ’25. I was able to complete filming most of the first hour. That said, I wasn’t able to film anything with my star. So I still have the bulk of the show to film, and we have seven more hours to shoot. I certainly would have loved to get the show in front of people as quickly as possible. It’s very exciting that I get this opportunity, with films like ‘Fargo’ or ‘Alien,’ to live within the world that was created by these directors and storytellers. It raises the hair on the back of your neck in a good way to walk onto a set where you feel like you’re on the ‘Nostromo.”

The premiere date for Alien will be announced later.

