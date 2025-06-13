The Forsytes: Season Two; PBS Confirms Early Renewal for Masterpiece Series

The Forsytes was renewed for a second season by the UK’s Channel 5 in March, and now PBS and Masterpiece have followed suit and confirmed the series’ renewal in the US. Production of the new episodes is happening now, with three new faces joining the cast.

Richard Rankin, Sarah Alexander, and Nia Ashi are joining Stephen Moyer, Millie Gibson, Jack Davenport, and Eleanor Tomlinson in the series. Season one is set to follow the follow the family in 1880s London.

Head of Scripted Content & Executive Producer for MASTERPIECE, Susanne Simpso,n said the following about the series:

“We’re so pleased with the first season of The Forsytes that we’re thrilled to continue the story into season 2 with our stellar cast. We’re confident that our MASTERPIECE audience will quickly come to love the intrigue, romance and drama that this series brilliantly brings to the screen.” MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston.”

Season one of the series is set to arrive on PBS in 2026.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Masterpiece series when it airs on PBS next year?