90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Season Nine; Eight Couples Return for TLC Reality Series

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? returns to TLC next month, and the network has released a trailer showing off the eight couples returning to the series.

Viewers will be able to watch as Gino & Jasmine, Brandon & Julia, Tigerlily & Adnan, Kara & Guillermo, Jovi & Yara, Elizabeth & Andrei, Loren & Alexei, and Darcey & Georgi continue to live their lives together.

TLC shared the following about the upcoming season:

“90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? returns for a brand-new season with some of the most memorable couples, and this time, the stakes are higher than ever. Eight fan-favorite couples are back; Gino & Jasmine, Brandon & Julia, Tigerlily & Adnan, Kara & Guillermo, Jovi & Yara, Elizabeth & Andrei, Loren & Alexei, and Darcey & Georgi, navigating the next chapters of their marriages as the honeymoon phase wears off and real life sets in. 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? premieres Sunday, July 6th at 8pm ET/PT on TLC. This season shines a spotlight on the relatable and often chaotic reality of married life. From miscommunication, open relationships, family conflict and new beginnings, viewers will witness the highs and lows that make love so unpredictable. For the first time ever, these couples aren’t just facing drama within their own relationships, they’re also weighing in on each other’s. With intertwining storylines and unexpected interactions, the boundaries between the couples’ blur, revealing raw truths and surprising new bonds.”

A preview for season nine of the reality series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the new season of this TLC series?