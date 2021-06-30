Counting On: Cancelled by TLC; No Season 12 for Duggar Family Series

Counting On has been cancelled by TLC after 11 seasons on the air. The series follows the extended Duggar family and is a spin-off of 19 Kids and Counting. The cable channel decided to cancel the series following the child pornography charges against Josh Duggar, the oldest child of the family.

TLC shared the following in a statement about the cancellation of the series, per Variety:

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

The last episode of season 11 aired in September 2020.

