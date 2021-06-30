For Life: Season Three? IMDb TV May Revive Cancelled ABC Drama Series

For Life may not be dead after all. The series could be revived for a third season by IMDb TV after being cancelled by ABC. The existing two seasons are now available on the free streaming service and will continue for the next month, per Deadline.

At the end of that month, Sony Pictures Television (which produces the show) and IMDb TV will look at viewership and a third season could be ordered at that point. Contracts for the cast were scheduled to end today, but they have been extended by Sony to allow time for that decision to be made.

The following was said about the possibility of the ABC series being saved from cancellation:

“Given the stakes, For Life executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who has been a driving force behind the efforts to find a new home for the timely drama, is expected to lead a big social media effort involving prominent figures in the world of entertainment and beyond to get fans of the show and new viewers to tune in on the free platform.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of For Life? Would you watch a third season on IMDb TV? Do you plan to watch the past seasons during the next month?