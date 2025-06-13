Mister Miracle: Animated Series Ordered Based on DC Hero Created by Jack Kirby

Mister Miracle is headed to the small screen. Warner Bros Animation has ordered the series based on the DC comics superhero created by Jack Kirby. An outlet for the series has not been announced.

Warner Bros. revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are announcing the series greenlight of Mister Miracle, an adult animated series based on DC’s critically acclaimed and Eisner Award-winning 12-issue comic book series from Tom King and Mitch Gerads. Network is TBD.

Based on characters from DC, Mister Miracle represents the second adult animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios following the season one success of Creature Commandos. Season two of Creature Commandos is currently in production for HBO Max. Other recent series greenlights from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation include Starfire!, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and DC Super Powers.

Description: No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick – and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife Big Barda have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s cruel adoptive father Darkseid seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation – the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he’s found with the woman he loves.

And so begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.”