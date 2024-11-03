Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light: PBS Sets Premiere Date and Previews Final Season

Season two of Wolf Hall finally has a premiere date. Season one of the PBS series aired in 2015, and fans will see season two, titled Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, air on the network in March.

Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis return as Thomas Cromwell and King Henry VIII for the new season, with Harriet Walter, Timothy Spall, and Harry Melling among those joining the cast.

Season two will follow the last four years of Cromwell’s life, and it is based on Hilary Mantel’s trilogy of novels.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light returns on March 23. Check out the new trailer for season two below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Wolf Hall? Do you plan to watch season two on PBS in March?