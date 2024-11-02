Days of Our Lives: Season 61 Renewal Announced for Peacock Soap Opera

Days of Our Lives fans do not have to worry about the series ending. Peacock has renewed the series for a 61st season. The renewal news was announced just before a fan celebration for the long-running soap opera today in Los Angeles.

Days of Our Lives premiered in November 1965 on NBC—the series aired on the network for 57 years before it moved to the streaming service. It follows the lives of the Brady, Horton, and DiMera families. In recent years, the series has starred Camila Banus, Brandon Barash, Brandon Beemer, Nadia Bjorlin, Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens, Bryan Dattilo, Mary Beth Evans, Dan Feuerriegel, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Stacy Haiduk, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Abigail Klein, Lauren Koslow, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf, Stephen Nichols, Emily O’Brien, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, Robert Scott Wilson, and Arianne Zucker.

However, Drake Hogestyn and Bill Hayes died in 2024. Several other stars, including Brandon Barash, Arianne Zucker, and Emily O’Brien, also exited the series.

Peacock shared the following about the renewal of the series:

“Peacock’s DAYS OF OUR LIVES has been picked up for its 61st season. The latest renewal for the venerable soap will take one of television’s most iconic and trailblazing drama series through another season. The renewal comes on the eve of “Day of Days,” the annual fan event at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles being held on Saturday, November 2, where the show’s 60th season will be celebrated. Peacock is the exclusive home of DAYS OF OUR LIVES, making it the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the past season and new episodes every weekday. The series has consistently been a top 10 title since its exclusive move to Peacock in 2022. On December 2, DAYS will reach its 15,000th episode. DAYS OF OUR LIVES is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. The complimentary event has some exciting surprises lined up in honor of the milestone season and will offer fans the opportunity to meet their favorite cast members in person, participate in autograph signings, pose in photo opps featuring backdrops from the series and much more throughout the day. For the first time ever, in conjunction with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, the event will have celebratory merchandise for sale on site. DAYS OF OUR LIVES has garnered 62 Emmy(R) Awards and 392 nominations, including most recently making Daytime history with Dick Van Dyke’s win for his guest star appearance, as well as multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards. With its mix of classic genre traditions and groundbreaking narratives reflecting modern life, the show remains a perennial favorite among viewers of all ages.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Peacock series? Do you plan to continue watching Days of Our Lives?