Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: Disney+ Previews New Live-Action Series for Kids, Starring Jude Law

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will arrive on Disney+ next month, and now the streaming service is giving Star Wars fans a look at the new live-action series. A new trailer showing off the series has been released. Photos for the series were released in August.

Jude Law, Kerry Condon, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith star in the sci-fi series, which follows four children as they get lost in a galaxy far, far away after “they make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet.” During their adventure, they cross paths with mysterious characters like Jod Na Nawood, played by Law.

Check out the trailer for Skeleton Crew below. The series arrives on December 3rd.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Star Wars series on Disney+ next month?