Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Series Starring Jude Law

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has its premiere date. Disney+ announced a December release date for the series with several first-look photos. Announced in May 2022, the series was initially set for release in 2023, but it was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Jude Law, Kerry Condon, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith star in the series, which follows four children as they discover things about their home world.

Disney+ shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home – and meeting unlikely allies and enemies – will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

The new addition to the Star Wars franchise arrives on December 3rd. More photos from the series are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series when it arrives in December?