Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Series Starring Jude Law

by Regina Avalos,

(Disney+)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has its premiere date. Disney+ announced a December release date for the series with several first-look photos. Announced in May 2022, the series was initially set for release in 2023, but it was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Jude Law, Kerry Condon, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith star in the series, which follows four children as they discover things about their home world.

Disney+ shared the following about the plot of the series:

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home – and meeting unlikely allies and enemies – will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

The new addition to the Star Wars franchise arrives on December 3rd. More photos from the series are below.

(Disney+)

(Disney+)

(Disney+)

(Disney+)

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series when it arrives in December?


