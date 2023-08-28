Star Wars: Ahsoka: Season Two — Has the Disney+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Has the Star Wars: Ahsoka TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Disney+?



A sci-fi action-adventure series streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, the Star Wars: Ahsoka TV show stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, and Eman Esfandi. It is a spin-off of The Mandalorian series. Set after the fall of the Empire, the story revolves around former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano (Dawson), as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy and searches for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Esfandi), a former thief. In her quest, Ahsoka is accompanied by former bounty hunter Sabine Wren (Bordizzo), Twi’lek New Republic general Hera Syndulla (Winstead), and Huyang (Tennant), a lightsaber-crafting droid.



As of August 29, 2023, Star Wars: Ahsoka has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Disney+ cancel or renew Star Wars: Ahsoka for season two? The streaming service has cancelled several series in recent months and is focusing on shows that utilize the company’s IP, particularly leaning on Marvel and Star Wars -related projects. If there’s more story to tell, I have no doubt that Ahsoka will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Star Wars: Ahsoka cancellation or renewal news.



