Claim to Fame: Season Two Viewer Votes

Which celebrity relative will make a name for themselves on the second season of ABC’s Claim to Fame TV show? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Claim to Fame is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second-season episodes of Claim to Fame here.

An ABC competition reality series, the Claim to Fame TV show is co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas. The show looks at people on the fringe of celebrity, just out of the spotlight. This series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof. They conceal their identity and lineage in a quest for their own fame and fortune. Throughout the season, the relatives compete in challenges, form alliances, and play DNA detectives in hopes of avoiding elimination. They aim to win the coveted $100,000 prize and stake their own “Claim to Fame.” The network promises that season two will be double-the-fun with supersized competition and drama.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Claim to Fame TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe Claim to Fame should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC?