Doctor Who: David Tennant Talks About Returning for the Series’ 60th Anniversary Specials

Doctor Who is celebrating its 60th anniversary by bringing back one of the show’s most popular incarnations of Doctor Who. David Tennant is returning to the BBC series for three episodes later this year.

The sci-fi series, which has aired on BBC America in the US, follows a time-traveling doctor who explores time and space while righting wrongs and solving problems. Following the three planned anniversary specials, the series is moving to Disney+.

Tennant said the following about returning to the world of Doctor Who before the SAG-AFTRA strike, per EW:

“Oh, joyous. Just an unexpected treat to get to revisit something that had been such a lovely wonderful experience 15 years ago. To get to have another proper runaround, in an albeit slightly different long coat, was a joy I never really imagined.”

The three special episodes will then be followed by the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa as the fifteenth Doctor Who. Airdates for the special episodes will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see David Tennant back as Doctor Who?