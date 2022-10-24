Doctor Who: Season 14; David Tennant Returns to the BBC America Series

Doctor Who fans saw the exit of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor and the return of a fan favorite in the final moments of last night’s special. David Tennant has returned to the series as the 14th Doctor and will play the role in three special episodes set to air in November 2023. Tennant previously starred as the 10th Doctor between 2005 and 2010.

The special episodes will mark the 60th anniversary of the franchise. Catherine Tennant will appear alongside Tennant in the BBC America episodes.

Per Deadline, Ncuti Gatwa will then take over the running of the TARDIS as the 15th Doctor in a new episode set to air in December 2023.

Executive producer Russell T. Davies said the following about the return of Tennant in a statement:

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Check out photos and teasers from Doctor Who below.

What do you think? Were you excited to see Tennant back on Doctor Who in the upcoming specials?