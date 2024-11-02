Dark Winds: Season Three; AMC Sets Premiere Date and Releases Teaser Video for Noir Drama Series

Dark Winds has a premiere date for its eight-episode third season. AMC renewed the series for season three in September 2023. The series’ return was announced with the release of a teaser trailer.

Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten star in the series inspired by the Tony Hillerman novels, which follows two officers who work on the Navajo nation. Deanna Allison, Elva Guerra, A Martinez, Joseph Runningfox, Jeri Ryan, and Nicholas Logan also appear in the series.

This season will also feature several guest stars. They include Jenna Elfman as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl as Dr Reynolds.

AMC revealed the following about the return of the series:

“The expanded third season, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.”

Dark Winds returns on March 9th. The trailer for season three is below.

