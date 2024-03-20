The Good Daughter: Jessica Biel to Star in Peacock Suspense Thriller Based on Karin Slaughter Novel

The Good Daughter is headed to Peacock. The streaming service has ordered the new limited, which will star and be executive-produced by Jessica Biel.

Based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, the author will write and executive produce the series. The limited drama follows a pair of sisters dealing with their past when an attack in their small town brings past events to the surface.

Peacock revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“THE GOOD DAUGHTER is a suspenseful crime drama where sisters Charlotte (Jessica Biel) and Samantha Quinn have spent the last twenty-eight years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. Now a lawyer like her father, she’s forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all.”

Additional cast and a premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

