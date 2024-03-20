Crime Cam 24/7: Season Two Renewal Announced for FOX Nation Series

Crime Cam 24/7 is returning to FOX Nation for more. The streaming service has ordered a 10-episode second season featuring the return of host retired Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer Sean “Sticks” Larkin (Live PD, On Patrol: Live).

The series spotlights surveillance camera footage from around the country, with Larkin providing details of the crime and what happened to the criminals after the crime was committed and captured on video.

Larkin said the following about the series’ return:

“Despite being a police officer for nearly 25 years, I am still in dismay of the criminal acts and behavior that are caught on camera and right here in season two of Crime Cam 24/7, I know you will be too.”

Lauren Peterson, FOX Nation President, also spoke about renewing the series. She said, “When originally launching Crime Cam 24/7, the program was the most watched on the platform for two consecutive months. Sticks has been a wonderful addition to FOX Nation and we’re looking forward to carrying this momentum into season two.”

Crime Cam 24/7 premieres season two on March 29th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you plan to watch season two?