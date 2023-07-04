Crime Cam 24/7: Fox Nation Launching New Series Hosted by Sean “Sticks” Larkin

Crime Cam 24/7 is headed to Fox Nation later this week. Hosted by Sean Larkin, the series will show viewers surveillance camera footage and explain how cameras help solve crimes. The first three episodes of the 12-episode series will arrive on Friday.

Deadline revealed the following about the new Fox Nation series:

“The 12-part series will spotlight surveillance footage caught around the country, and reveal the inside story of the most dramatic crime scenes, and show how cameras can help catch criminals and put them behind bars. During the series, Larkin will narrate and offer background on the crime as it unfolds, along with updates on the victims and those prosecuted.”

Larkin said the following about Crime Cam 24/7:

“I’m excited to partner with Fox Nation to continue my passion of sharing stories of law and order. Surveillance footage captures the essence of crimes and I’m looking forward to demonstrating how this tool has helped in solving cases across the country with the Fox audience.” Jason Klarman, Fox Nation President also spoke about the new series. He said that, “After greenlighting the iconic series Cops back in 2021, we saw how engaged our subscribers are in the realm of true crime and we are thrilled to offer new content from this genre to meet the strong demand. As a former member of law enforcement, Sticks is the perfect voice to bring this show to life.”

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series on Fox Nation later this week?