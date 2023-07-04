The Good Place: NBC Comedy’s Cast Reunites for Sleepover at Ted Danson’s House

The Good Place cast is still in a good place together! Members of the cast recently reunited for a sleepover at Ted Danson’s house, and fans were allowed to see them together again in a photo shared on the Instagram of Jameela Jamil, per People.

Starring Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden, the series follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Bell), who mistakenly ends up in The Good Place when she dies. The series ended on NBC after four seasons in 2020.

D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, and William Jackson Harper also attended the reunion. Bell could not attend due to family responsibilities. Jamil revealed she is the only one with babies when fans asked about her not being in the photo.

Check out Jamil’s post below.

