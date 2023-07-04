Grown-ish: Season Six; Marcus Scribner Is Ready to Say Goodbye to the Freeform Series

The first half of the sixth and final season of Grown-ish is currently airing on Freeform. Star Marcus Scribner (above, right) is ready to say goodbye to his character, even if it’s bittersweet.

Scribner has played Andre Johnson Jr. for nearly a decade, having first brought the character to life on ABC’s Black-ish series in 2014, when he was 14 years old. Black-ish concluded in 2022, and Scribner then joined his TV sister Yara Shahidi on the Grown-ish spin-off.

Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins also star in the comedy series, which now follows “Junior” as he attends Cal U. Season six will find him making big decisions about his life and future.

Scribner said the following about the Freeform series ending, per ET Online:

“They’re forcing me to say goodbye again! Just too much heartbreak year after year. I’ve been playing this character for 10 years; he’s a great guy, I love the dude. And I’m excited for where Junior has been able to take things. I never could have imagined when we started Black-ish that this is where the character would end up. So I’m very thankful and just happy with where he’s gone, and I’m like, ‘OK, it’s time to say goodbye.’ I’m gonna miss my crew, my cast, the people that I’ve known for years and years [who have] become like a family to me at this point. It feels like I’m graduating again.”

As for the impact the Black-ish franchise has had, Scribner said the following:

“It’s surreal. We went to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and we had like a little Black-ish installment put up there. Like, what? Are you kidding me? My grandma was like, ‘I get to see you in a museum.’ And I was like, ‘I know. That’s insane.’ It’s nuts. I could never have imagined that this is where it would’ve gone. If you would’ve told 13-year-old little Marcus, running to the bus to make it to this Black-ish audition, that it was gonna change [his] life, I wouldn’t have believed you. But here we are, and I’m so proud of all the art that we’ve made and the stories that we’ve been able to tell, and I’m thankful for all the people who have allowed our family into their homes and their conversations. I’m very, very grateful.”

Grown-ish is currently airing on Wednesday nights on Freeform.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this show? Will you be sad to see this franchise end?