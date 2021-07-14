Grown-ish: Season Five? Has the Freeform Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this be Zoey’s final year? Has the Grown-ish TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Grown-ish, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. A spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, the show follows Dre and Bow Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood. However, she quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest. In season four, Zoey and the gang return for senior year but first, they head to Mexico for a summer getaway of fun and drama.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Grown-ish averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 259,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Grown-ish stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 14, 2021, Grown-ish has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Grown-ish for season five? The Black-ish series is getting ready to end with season eight on ABC and I’m getting a sense that this may be the end for Grown-ish as well. I suspect that Shahidi will return to Black-ish for her TV family’s farewell on ABC, at least for a couple of episodes. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Grown-ish cancellation or renewal news.



