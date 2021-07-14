Grown-ish: Season Four Ratings

ABC has announced that Black-ish will end during its upcoming eighth season and prequel spin-off Mixed-ish has already been cancelled. Is it also time to say goodbye to this Freeform spin-off? Will Grown-ish be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. A spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, the show follows Dre and Bow Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood. However, she quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest. In season four, Zoey and the gang return for senior year but first, they head to Mexico for a summer getaway of fun and drama.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Grown-ish on Freeform averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 332,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



